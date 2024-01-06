Commemorations to mark the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Jersey took place across the island on Saturday 6 January.

In St Helier, the Scout Band and the 1781 Militia paraded from the town hall to the Royal Square, while hikers set off from Trinity Parish Hall at 8.30am to join the midday parade in town.

The event culminated in the militia re-enacting parts of the battle in the Royal Square - the site where Major Peirson's troops famously defeated French forces who tried to capture the island.

On-lookers were then invited to help recreate a tableau of the famous painting "The Death of Major Peirson".

Local historian Ian Ronayne, who led the commemorative walk, stressed the importance of marking these events.

He said: "Jersey's a very special place and its history is part of that thing that makes it special, so we should keep it alive in people's minds".