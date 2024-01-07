Guernsey's military vehicle parade draws in motoring enthusiasts

Members of the Guernsey Military Vehicle Group met up on Sunday 1 January for their annual procession.

Motoring enthusiasts descended on Albert Pier, St Peter Port for the chance to see and compare the various vintage motors on display.

Car resoration is a labour of love for many of the group's members, with the its chairman, Stuart Dyer, saying it typically takes him over four years to fix up each one to its former glory.

He says: “We love driving the vehicles, we love the history of them and everything else”.

The New Year’s procession provides fans with a taste of what’s likely to come on Liberation Day, which is the group’s biggest convoy of the year.

