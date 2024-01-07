More information about the lives of political prisoners during the Occupation is now publicly available at Jersey archive.

The newly-released records list their jobs and details such as height, weight, and the length of their sentences.

They also shed light on the acts of resistance committed by islanders during the war - these include listening to wireless radios and painting victory signs on buildings.

Well-known local historian, Joe Mière, is included in the documents where it is shown he was sent to prison on 5 March 1945 for continual anti-German demonstrations and for insulting the occupying forces.

He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison but, like many others, he was released on 7 May just prior to Liberation Day.

