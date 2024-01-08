Work will begin to resurface parts of Green Street in St Helier. The road, which is near the Route du Fort tunnel, will be closed from 7.30am on Monday 8 January until 8pm on Friday 12 January.

Sections of Mount Bingham will also be resurfaced later in the month.

As a result, there will be diversions throughout the month and islanders are being asked to allow for more time when travelling.

