Islanders encouraged to book screenings for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Jersey Government is encouraging islanders to book screenings for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Those " aged between 25 and 64" are invited to book a cervix screening test, since cervical cancer is amongst the most common types of cancer in women.

Charities say screenings are often put off due to fear of pain, embarrassment or not finding a convenient time.

Grace Norman, Deputy Director of Public Health, said: “Cervical screening can save your life. If you are a woman or a person with a cervix and turning 25, I urge you to opt-in.

"It is important that everyone who is eligible for cervical screening attends their appointments regularly as most cases can be treated if caught early".

People need to opt-in via their GP - or can call Le Bas Centre on 01534 443781.

