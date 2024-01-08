Islanders share their memories of local icon 'Honest Nev'

People in Jersey have been sharing their memories of local icon Neville Ahier - also known as "Honest Nev" - who died last week at the age of 88.

Nev was a famed bookmaker who made his face known across the island. He was particularly celebrated for his involvement in horse-racing and St Martin Football Club.

Friend Ron Vibert said: "He would take your money but he always says he wouldn't rob you.

"That was Neville, you know, that was his great thing, to be called an 'Honest Nev'.

"Honest Nev" was a local champion. Credit: Family Photograph

"He was that sort of person - he wanted to do something and please everybody - that was his true character for me".

Nev's love for horses went further than gambling - he was an owner as well.

For years he kept his prized animals in these stables at Les Landes.

Alyson Malzard, a horse trainer who knew Nev well, said : "Nev was the biggest character around.

"He was so much fun to be with because he had so many stories - stories from a bygone era ... we're gonna lose those stories".

He was a constant presence on the betting scene in Jersey with a shop in St Johns.

Nev played for St Martins and would go on to become the club's President. Credit: Family Photograph

At fetes he was the king of crown and anchor.

In 2002 he was honoured for his decades of service to St Martins Football Club.

Jon Welsh at the Jersey FA said: "I think we are losing the people that are involved in clubs - like Neville. Neville played for St Martins, he ran teams and he ended up president.

"I certainly don't think we are going to see the likes of 'Honest Nev' again.

"He was a one-off and what a great guy he was".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: