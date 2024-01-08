More than £11,000 was spent entering a Jersey Government department into a national awards ceremony in November.

The cost of the table alone at the event was £4000 for the 10 people who attended and more than £800 to enter.

At the event, the Government of Jersey's HR service won the Personnel Today award for HR Team of the Year.

They beat three other nominees to the prize - crediting the creation of the government's first prioritised workforce plan for their victory.

The time spent "preparing entries" cost £1203 - and the total cost of travel and accommodation for the event at London's Park Lane was £5,416.58.

It comes after ITV News revealed last year that Jersey's government spent nearly £130,000 on employee award ceremonies over the last four years.

