Yellow warning for snow issued across Channel Islands

Both Jersey and Guernsey have received a yellow warning of potential snow and ice overnight.

The cold is expected to blow in from the east and possibly result in hail across the Bailiwicks.

Sleet and snow are also expected to appear tomorrow morning - though it is thought it will be a minimal amount.

Guernsey Police are urging people to take care when driving - and also warn that Alderney is likely to feel the worst of the cold.

The Jersey Government has also asked that islanders "stay informed", "stay warm" and "check on the wellbeing of any vulnerable family, friends and neighbours".

