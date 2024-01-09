Jersey Met has said that ice will be the main concern for islanders this morning, especially those travelling to work or school.

It comes after Jersey experienced the most significant snowfall seen in almost a decade, with between 2cm and 5cm of snow blanketing the island yesterday (Tuesday 9 January).They said that islanders should not expect any more heavy snow but have instead raised their concerns about ice following freezing temperatures.

Paul Aked from Jersey Met has issued the following advice for anyone travelling this morning: "When we are travelling around, particularly on some of the pavements that are untreated but some of the pavements and some of the areas a little bit more off track could still be slippery and icy so we should all take care."

He added: "If your school is closed you will hear directly from your school in the normal way that your school communicates with parents."

"If you don't hear from your school then your school is open."

