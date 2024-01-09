Following almost a decade as the founder and CEO of Liberate in Jersey, Vic Tanner Davy is stepping down.

Liberate is the Channel Islands' equality and diversity charity, the charity serves islanders in both Bailiwicks with branches in Jersey and Guernsey.

Vic Tanner Davy will be replaced by Kaye Nicholson, who is the current Vice Chair of the Jersey Community and Relations Trust.

Vic will leave his role on Friday 1 March 2024, but will remain a voluntary member of the Board of Liberate.

Vic Tanner Davy was awarded an MBE in 2022 for services to the community within Liberate.

Vic Tanner Davy says: "It has been an absolute privilege to serve the Island as the CEO of Liberate, and I would like to thank my colleagues in Liberate Guernsey, who tapped me on the shoulder in June 2014 to ask if I would be interested in setting up the charity in Jersey.

"After nearly ten years in the role, it is time for a change of voice on these issues.

I have met and worked with so many interesting and talented individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds, who I will miss hugely, but it is important for the work that Liberate does that people don’t turn off from what we talk about because they hear the same voice delivering that message."

Kaye Nicholson, who will step into the role says: "I am looking forward to joining the Liberate team and building on the great success the charity has had to date, led with strength by Vic over the last decade.

"I’m very excited to take this role on and collaborate with community members, organisations and other charities to continue working on creating a truly inclusive society on our island."

