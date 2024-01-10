Jersey's tornado hit wind speeds of 160mph and travelled for 8km, scientists from the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) have concluded.

Their report details how on Wednesday 1 November 2023, during Storm Ciarán, a tornado hit St Clement around midnight.

It is believed to have been 550 metres wide when it arrived and could have reached speeds up to 186 miles per hour.

Tornados are ranked on a scale of one to ten and Jersey's was rated as T6, meaning it was a "moderately-devastating" event with "exceptional or unusual damage".

Scientists have referenced the "penetrating debris" that hit homes up to 60 metres away and the severe roof damage as proof of the tornado's immense power.

The weather event began in St Clement and exited around Fliquet Bay car park, making the total length of the its path around 8km.

The tornado which hit Jersey is also believed to be the largest in the British Isles since 1954.

