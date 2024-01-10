Seasonal day trips for foot passengers to travel by ferry between Jersey, Guernsey and Sark will begin in May.

The company Islands Unlimited has reached an agreement with French operator Manche Iles to run trips between the Channel Islands.

It is not yet clear how many sailings will be put on and over what period, with the launch of a more frequent service pushed back.

An Islands Unlimited spokesperson said: "We have run out of time for this year due to circumstances beyond our control - we're already working behind the scenes to be able to introduce a dedicated regular passenger service between the islands for 2025.

"In the meantime, we are excited to be able to offer additional services for travellers for this year."

