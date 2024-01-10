Jersey residents are being told to expect more snow after the island's Met Office issued a yellow warning for Wednesday evening (10 January).

Around 1-2cm is forecast to fall between 5pm and 9pm.

It comes just a day after up to 5cm of snow fell across Jersey, the most significant amount for nearly a decade, which disrupted travel and schools.

Forecasters say a rain shower is due to pass over the island, with some expected to become flurries of snow as temperatures stay around freezing.

Motorists are being reminded to drive cautiously on the roads, especially during rush hour.

