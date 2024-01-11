Around 100 people in Sark attend meeting on new island power system

Around 100 people met in Sark to discuss the island's new proposed power system last night (10 January). Conseiller John Guille, Jake Bunyeat from Renewables CIC and Shane Lynch, who is the electricity price controller of Sark, met with islanders at the Island Hall.

It comes after plans were put forward for the island to go green with renewable energy as well as aiming to make it more affordable.

Jake Burnyeat from Communities for Renewables, said "Something has to happen the existing system has been declared that it is way past its life.

"The primary driver is economics, it will be cheaper to power the island from wind and solar than it will be from diesel only.

"The world is going towards renewables and if Sark can get it on this then it will take on one leap that has taken the rest of the world 30 or 40 years to do."

He added that if this does go ahead, Sark will be the first of the Channel Islands to have turbines.

Conseillor John Guile, Chairman of Sark's Policy and Finance committee said: "We'll be asking the assembly to approve the design phase of this project.

"So, total cost of £175,000 but that will be for the design of a new generation system and a new distribution system."

The next Chief Pleas meeting to discuss the plans further will be on 17 January.

