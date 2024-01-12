A new wildlife centre to provide specialist care for animals which need treatment before being released back into the wild could be built in Jersey.

The JSPCA has lodged a planning application that would see the existing outbuildings and kennels removed.

It would be replaced by a slightly larger two-storey rescue and rehabilitation building, including a dedicated unit to treat oil-covered birds for the first time.

The current JSPCA site would be demolished to build a new specialist facility. Credit: ITV Channel

It comes after the JSPCA said there is an "increased requirement for rescuing and treating wildlife, as well as an increase in illnesses such as bird flu and red squirrel disease".

The charity added: "It has become a lot more challenging to house all the different types of animals whilst also trying to manage infection control.

"Recently this has led to spaces such as offices, storage rooms and staff rooms within the existing buildings being converted into temporary enclosures to accommodate these animals."

Morris Architects explained: "The JSPCA have recently had to vacate some of these buildings which house the wildlife due to ongoing maintenance issues.

"The existing outbuilding is no longer fit for purpose and often vacant due to recurrent damp issues.

"This two-storey building will provide much-needed space to rescue, treat and prepare animals to be released back into the wild."