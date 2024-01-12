Unemployment levels in Jersey increase by more than 7% in a year

The number of people unemployed in Jersey has increased by more than 7% over the last year.

According to data from the States of Jersey, 720 people were actively seeking work as of 31 December 2023.

That is a rise of 50 since the same date in 2022.

Number of people actively seeking work in Jersey at the end of December:

390 Women

330 Men

There is better news for the total number of people considered long-term unemployed as it dropped by around 20 when compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Jersey's government says its Back to Work programme has helped keep figures lower than in previous years.

The scheme encourages businesses and employers to offer work placements and emphasises the benefits of both practical and classroom training to those actively seeking jobs.

Assistant Social Security Minister, Deputy Malcolm Ferey, said: "It is encouraging that the actively seeking work numbers remain low.

"I am aware that retail had a good Christmas and hope that this continues into 2024 with the support from Back to Work.

"I encourage employers to continue registering any vacancies that they have with Back to work and to consider offering work and placement opportunities."