Jersey Police are appealing for any information regarding a failed robbery attempt on Friday January 14.

The incident allegedly took place at around 6:40pm at Morrisons on Queen’s Road in St Helier.

Jersey Police said: "Whilst there he tried to steal money by threatening one of the cashiers and a customer who was being served.

"When the alarm was raised the male ran from the premises, chased by the customer, and headed up Queen’s Road."

When the alarm was raised the man who attempted to rob the supermarket ran from the premises pursued by a customer. Credit: Jersey Police

Fortunately, the suspect did not manage to steal anything and no one was harmed.

He was last seen by the junction of Queen’s Road and St. John’s Road.

The man is described as slim, between 5 foot 10 and six foot tall and he wore a black balaclava and carried a white plastic bag.

Anyone with any further information is being asked to contact the police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.