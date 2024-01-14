In a blow to the government, t he Constable of St John has publicly declared he will not be supporting the Chief Minister in Tuesday's (16 January) vote of no confidence.

Posting on X, Andy Jehan said he met with Deputy Kristina Moore on Saturday to inform her of his decision.

However, he said he will not reveal his reasons until his speech in the States Chamber on Tuesday, but that he was "looking forward to the debate".

This comes less than two months after the Constable resigned from his role as one of the island's Assistant Chief Ministers due to "severe concerns" over the health department and the "indefensible misuse of taxpayers' money".

At the time, he wrote that he believed there to be a "lack of any coherent health strategy" and that he could no longer "defend the indefensible misuse of taxpayers money".

The Chief Minister accepted his resignation with "great regret and sadness".