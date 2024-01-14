More housing cannot be built in Jersey unless the island's ageing sewage system is upgraded, according to the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel.

Their review says £52.4 million is needed to be spent if the government is to meet their target of building 800 new houses a year until 2030 - including 3,000 affordable homes.

The Panel says that Jersey's out of date sewage and drainage system is "holding up" those plans and poses a significant risk of flooding.

The Panel added there are "serious concerns about the urgency of the work and need for a sustainable long-term financing plan" and emphasised that housing projects can not go ahead until the sewage system is looked at.

Deputy Steve Luce, Chair of the Panel, says: "Our mains drain network here in Jersey has remained unchanged since it was first installed in the middle of the last century.

"However, it is now having to service a population almost twice the size of that which it wasdesigned to cope with."

He added: "In many areas of the Island, we now have “pinch points” where the drainage network can no longer accommodate any additional pressure and places where full capacity has been reached.

"For our drainage network to continue to operate as it should we need to increase this capacity and do it quickly."

The review sites reasons as to why work has yet to be started, which include disruptive road works, as well as the cost.

Under the government's current liquid waste strategy, islanders could see user pays charges from 2025.

The panel has put forward 23 recommendations to the Minister for Infrastructure.

