A scrutiny panel has been told that Jersey's public sector has 'disproportionately' higher levels of bullying and harassment issues when compared to other jurisdictions like the UK.

Claims made by union representatives on behalf of their members to the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel (CSSP) include senior staff seeming 'untouchable' when being held to account and managers receiving lighter punishments for disciplinary issues.

Panel Chair, Deputy Sam Mézec, said: "The closed ranks attitude of management, particularly with issues within middle managers is a definite concern.

"It is good to see the improved collaborative approach taken by Government but we will continue to raise ongoing concerns with them."

The panel heard from the President of JCSA Prospect, Chris Hopkins, and the Regional Officer for Unite, James Turner.

Other issues raised in the meeting include the whistleblowing scheme not working, fixed-term one-year contracts not benefiting staff and low morale surrounding the high salaries paid to locums.

Despite the alleged claims, both union leaders said there had been improvements in working relationships with the States Employment Board.

ITV News has approached the Government of Jersey for a response.