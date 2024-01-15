Four contenders have been shortlisted for the 2023 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

Three are from Guernsey: road racing cyclist Sam Culverwell, triathlete Josh Lewis and footballer Alex Scott, with Jersey table tennis player Hannah Silcock also in the running for the prestigious accolade.

Last year, Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier picked up the top award after a breakthrough year for club and country.

Five other awards are up for grabs. The shortlisted contenders are:

Grant Thornton Team of the Year:

Guernsey Island Games Women's Swim Team, Jersey Beach Sprint Rowing Team , Jersey Men's Football Team, Jersey Table Tennis Team and Jersey Youth Commonwealth Games Team.

Sure Rising Star:

Footballer Jack Griffin (Guernsey), triathlete Luke Holmes (Jersey) , swimmer Filip Nowacki (Jersey) and cricketer Asa Tribe (Jersey).

Coach of the Year:

Football coach Jordan Kelly (Guernsey), rugby coach Miles Landick (Jersey), swimming coach Sarah Parfitt (Guernsey) and Elliot Powell (Jersey).

The Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award and the Judges' Award for Achievement will be announced on the night.

The 2023 awards will be held at Beau Sejour in Guernsey on Thursday 8 February with two live programmes broadcast on ITV1 across the Channel Islands.

Lines are now open to vote for the main award and will close during the live show.

Vote for your 2023 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year:

Sam Culverwell

0845 606 55 01

Josh Lewis

0845 606 55 02

Alex Scott

0845 606 55 03

Hannah Silcock

0845 606 55 04

Votes cost 5p plus your network access charge. Please check costs with your network operator before dialling. A maximum of five calls from a phone number will be accepted. The votes from the public will be combined with those from the team of judges in order to determine the winner. Lines are open from 10:00am on Monday 15 January 2024 and close as announced during the live broadcast of the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards on Thursday 8 February 2024. Terms and Conditions can be found at itv.com/terms