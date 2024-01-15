Jersey's Chief Minister faces a fight to save her job after Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet resigned and lodged a vote of no confidence in Kristina Moore's leadership.

Although initial signs looked promising for her to stay at the top of government, ITV News now understands the result will be very close.

The motion to remove Deputy Moore gained momentum following a leaked letter from Social Security Minister Elaine Millar that revealed plans to end teachers' strikes over pay.

Deputy Millar defended her actions, saying it was necessary to ensure that the pay uplift could be given to those who accept the Government's offer as they do not hold information on union membership.

However, o ne backbencher, Rob Ward, called the document "nasty, cowardly and designed to divide".

He is part of Reform Jersey, the island's main political party, which has 10 States' members who will now be voting against the Chief Minister.

The group said the letter was the "final straw" off the back of a series of broken pledges.

But how does a vote of no confidence work and what happens afterwards? We answer your key questions below.

What is a vote of no confidence?

In this context, a vote of no confidence can be brought against a person or committee in a position of responsibility that has been directly appointed by the States Assembly. It shows that at least some members no longer have faith in them. It is broadly submitted in the same way as any other proposition but the politician who brings it forward also needs at least three other signatures from other members of the Assembly.

How does the vote work?

Once the debate has finished and the proposer (Deputy Tom Binet), the subject of the proposal (Chief Minister Kristina Moore) and all assembly members have had their chance to speak, the assembly will move to a vote.

The voting is not too different from a standard proposition. The assembly will be asked whether they feel they have confidence in the Chief Minister and they can vote either; Pour (for), Contre (against) or they can abstain from the vote.

What happens if the vote of no confidence fails?

If the vote is rejected then it is business as usual, Deputy Moore keeps her job and the Assembly moves on to the next item of business on the agenda.

One thing that will need to be done swiftly is filling the ministerial vacancy left by Deputy Binet who stepped down to bring the vote of no confidence. In this case, Deputy Moore is going to recommend Deputy Steve Ahier as her new Infrastructure Minister.

There is some uncertainty over the minimum period before Deputy Moore could be challenged again. Under Standing Orders, any proposition that has been voted on cannot be rediscussed for at least three months.

What happens if the vote succeeds?

If the vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister has been adopted then the Assembly will need to choose a successor as well as a new Council of Ministers - as set out in the States of Jersey law and the Standing Orders.

Any of the island's 49 deputies can put themselves forward for the top job as long as they find the backing of six fellow members.

Under Jersey law, there must always be a Chief Minister which means, depending on when the appointment process can be done, Deputy Moore would not lose her role straight away. However, a successor must be decided within seven working days.