Man, 25, jailed for helping three illegal immigrants enter Guernsey

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for helping three illegal immigrants enter Guernsey.

In the first case of its kind for the Bailiwick, Drimiand Vuka arranged for three Albanian nationals to travel to the island on a private boat from France - with the aim of helping them then enter the UK.

O n 28 July 2023, the three men arrived from Dielette in Normandy aboard a private yacht that sailed into Beaucette Marina.

Vuka arrived separately, met them and acted as their translator and chaperone.

Shortly after their arrival, another man flew into the island with fake ID's for the trio.

He was stopped and the fake documents were seized.

The three Albanians were arrested later that day as they tried to board a ferry to Poole.

Guernsey Border Agency said: "Arrangements were made for them to return to France, from where they had originated".

Vuka has also been recommended for deportation once he is released from prison.

In sentencing, Deputy Bailiff Russell Finch said Guernsey "was not a dumping ground for illegal immigrants and must not be seen as a soft touch ."