Meet Sure's Rising Stars in the 2023 Channel Islands Sports Awards

Keilan Webster talks through the nominations...

Meet the four nominees for Sure Rising Star in the 2023 Channel Islands Sports Awards.

In an incredible year for sport across the islands, several young talents have been making a name for themselves.

Paul Lees, one the judges, said: "It's a very difficult category - I think in some ways its more difficult that the main category.

"There's so many great, talented young sportsman coming through on both islands and it was really hard to whittle it down."

Footballer Jack Griffin (Guernsey) - Guernsey FC's startling youngster had an excellent debut season for the Green Lions.

Jersey triathlete Luke Holmes is nominated after securing gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Filip Nowacki from Jersey picked up three medals at that event to make the shortlist.

Jersey cricketer Asa Tribe gets the nod for his excellent year with the bat.

Footballers Alex Scott and Luke Harris were joint-winners of the accolade in 2022 - both of whom played for Premier League sides in 2023.

The 2023 awards will be held at Beau Sejour in Guernsey on Thursday 8 February with two live programmes broadcast on ITV1 across the Channel Islands.

Four contenders have also been shortlisted for the 2023 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.