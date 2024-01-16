'Rude and thoughtless': Deputy Tom Binet opens debate to remove Chief Minister

Deputy Tom Binet laid into Jersey's Chief Minister as he opened the vote of no confidence debate this morning in the States.

He described Deputy Kristina Moore as "rude and thoughtless", and the Health Minister as "awkward and unhelpful".

He said that Council of Ministers meetings are merely "policy by drip-feed" and "death by PowerPoint".

He focused on the resignation of former CEO Suzanne Wylie saying he had seen her "leave the Chief Minister's office in tears"- allegations she said she would counter.

The Chief Minister responded by saying the debate is "personality politics" and that she wants to be focusing on policy,

She acknowledged Deputy Binet has had a successful business career - but said "business and politics are not the same thing" and added he was not "a team player".

"We are a work in progress", she responded, "being Chief Minister is about compromise, consensus and coalition".

"I know I've made mistakes. I'm not perfect ... but I care about the job and I care about Jersey".