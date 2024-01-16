The Jersey Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and sleet.

Rain and cold air are forecast for tonight (Tuesday 16 January) and again the following afternoon.

Jersey Met say this may result in "sleet or snow at times".

The yellow warning means that there is an "early indication of a potential snow event".

It comes a week after up to 5cm of snow fell across Jersey, the most significant amount for nearly a decade, which disrupted travel and schools.