Deputy Tom Binet is out of the race to be Jersey's next Chief Minister.

The former Infrastructure Minister resigned from his role earlier this month to lodge the vote of no confidence that ousted Deputy Kristina Moore.

However, he has not been able to get the number of political backers needed to be a candidate in the vote to replace her.

To be in contention, a States' member needs at least six of their colleagues to offer their formal support by 5pm on Wednesday 17 January.

It now appears to be a three-way race as Deputies Ian Gorst, Lyndon Farnham and Sam Mézec remain in the running to become Jersey's next Chief Minister.