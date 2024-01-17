Gas prices to go up in Guernsey and Jersey

Gas prices are set to go up in both Guernsey and Jersey.

Islands Energy Group are raising their prices from 31 January 2024.

The average household in Guernsey will pay around £8.30 more per month, and around £13.80 more in Jersey.

8% Increase in Guernsey

12% Increase in Jersey

Islands Energy Group CEO, Jo Cox, said: “We are fully aware of the challenges that many households are facing with rising prices across the board.

"We have kept our tariffs the same for over a year however with inflationary pressures on operating and importation costs, high interest rates impacting on our capital investment programme and the continued volatility in the wholesale gas market means we have had to take the difficult decision to make this increase.

“We provide a Priority Customer Care scheme that offers support to vulnerable customers ... If any customers are struggling with their bills, we would urge them to get in touch with us."