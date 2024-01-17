Jersey's Chief Minister has been removed by politicians in a successful vote of no confidence.

Deputy Moore has this morning backed Deputy Ian Gorst to replace her, so who else is already positioning themselves as her replacement? And what happens now?

We answer your key questions below.

What happens after the vote of no confidence?

Under Jersey law there must always be a Chief Minister, which means Deputy Moore will remain in her post until her successor is appointed.

The new Chief Minister will be selected on Thursday 25 January.

There will also need to be a new Council of Ministers - as set out in the States of Jersey law and the Standing Orders. This will be done by Tuesday 30 January.

Who can run to replace her?

To be in contention, a Deputy will need to find six backers and any of the island's deputies can put themselves forward.

Nominations must be submitted no later than 5pm (17 January 2024).

So far, three politicians have put themselves forward for the top job.

Who has put themselves forward?

Deputy Tom Binet

Deputy Binet is the least surprising addition to this list. He was the constant critic within Deputy Moore's government, whose resignation as Infrastructure Minister triggered the vote of no confidence to begin with.

He has not been in politics for as long as the other candidates, having only been elected in 2022, but is known for his clear communication and business background.

Deputy Moore's loyalists are unlikely to back him after the bruising debate that led to the Chief Minister's downfall - so he will have to go in other directions to find support.

Deputy Ian Gorst

Deputy Moore has this morning backed Deputy Ian Gorst to replace her. Like Deputy Lyndon Trott in Guernsey, he would be returning to the top job he has already held. The former accountant is still Jersey's longest-serving Chief Minister (2011-2018).

If successful, the two most powerful political positions in the Channel Islands would again be held by Deputy Gorst and Deputy Trott - as it was in 2011-2012.

Deputy Gorst is likely to present himself as the continuity candidate and is the most experienced potential leader, having most recently served as the Treasury Minister in Deputy Moore's administration. But experience comes with political baggage and, to win, he will have to persuade the assembly that he can not only unify but also deliver for the island.

Deputy Sam Mézec

Deputy Mézec, the leader of the Reform Party, has run for the top job before but was beaten by Deputy Moore. He has campaigned consistently on issues like the cost of living and housing and would, if successful, likely try to break with the direction of the current administration.

He was elected back in 2014. and served as a Children and Housing Minister under John Le Fondré, so has experience of government.

He will naturally have the backing of his party, ten members in all, but will have to reach out to a wider group in the assembly to avoid a repetition of his last attempt to lead.

How are they chosen?

Each candidate will give a ten minute speech in the Assembly and then answer questions for one hour. Once everyone has had their turn, an open ballot is held.