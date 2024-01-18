D iscussions have opened for the purchase of the Jersey Royal Company.

Potato supplier Albert Bartlett say that they want to deliver a "sustainable future" for the iconic Jersey Royals.

In 2014, the Jersey Royal Company was purchased by Produce Investments - and Albert Bartlett would be purchasing their Jersey trading subsidiary.

Tim Ward, Operations Director for Albert Bartlett in Jersey, issued a statement saying:

"Consolidation of the Island's leading producers is seen by both businesses as key to delivering a sustainable future for the famous Jersey Royal product."

The would-be buyers have been packing Jersey potatoes long before these discussions began. Indeed, since 2008 they have had a packing and growing infrastructure in Jersey.

Albert Bartlett has an office in St Helier - with its head office in the Scottish town of Airdrie.