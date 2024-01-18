Jersey residents who were financially impacted by Storm Ciarán can apply for grants again through the Bailiff's Fund.

The scheme has received around £175,000 in charitable donations and pledges since the storm last November, and it is redistributing to those in need.

During the first round of applications, approximately £80,000 was given out to more than 50 families.

Anna Terry, Chief Executive Office of the Jersey Community Foundation (JCF), said the process had made them more aware of the level of damage the island was dealing with.

She added: "We welcome applications from any islander who has been displaced or has suffered hardship as a result of Storm Ciarán and may need short-term aid to help through difficulty."

Grants can be used to fix structural damage to properties and cars, or to replace clothing and other personal items.

Applications must be made via the JCF website by 31 January 2024 and they will be assessed by a panel in mid-February.

Further information, including details on who can apply, is available on the JCF website.