Kate Prout spoke to Evan Giagkoudakis, whose father died in the disaster...

People in Guernsey gathered to mark 50 years since one of the worst maritime disasters in in the island's history.

A memorial service was held on 17 January, near the site where MV Prosperity sank.

The cargo vessel had been making its last journey before being scrapped - but suffered engine failure and hit La Conchee reef near Perelle.

All 18 Cypriot sailors on board died.

The service was held at the L'Eree headland - within sight of where the disaster occurred. Credit: ITV Channel

The service was attended by the son of one of the Greek crew members onboard who died.

Evan Giagkoudakis made the journey to Guernsey to mark the memory of his father Nicolaos.

Evan said: "A dream from my mum pushed me to be here today. She wanted to be here but she can't, she passed away.

"But her dream gave me the fire to be here today for the service."