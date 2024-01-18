Man charged following deaths of Dean and Charlie Lowe

A man in Jersey has been charged following the death of a father and son last summer.

Dean and Charlie Lowe died as a result of a road traffic collision on La Rue de Fauvic, in Grouville in August 2023.

29-year-old Dylan John Pounds has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and report an accident, holding a mobile phone whilst driving and possession of a controlled class B drug.

He has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs, both Class A and B, which are unrelated to the collision.

Mr Pounds will appear in court next month and is currently subject to Conditional Bail.