Mobile bus tickets available in Jersey

People in Jersey are now able to buy their bus tickets on their phones.

LibertyBus has introduced mobile ticketing - meaning tickets can be bought before travel.

The new capability is available via the LibertyBus app, which was launched in 2023 and, the company say, has been downloaded over 20,000 times.

LibertyBus' Director, Kevin Hart, said: "It’s great to move to the next stage of development with our app and make catching the bus even easier.

"If you have a member of your family with their mobile phone but no funds to pay for the trip you can buy the ticket from the comfort of your own home and send it straight to their mobile phone."