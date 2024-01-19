The Chairman of Guernsey's Island Games Association has stepped down after ten years in the role.

Brian Allen has been involved with the competition for two decades, making last July's games in Guernsey his final in charge.

The job will now be filled by Jon Marley who has been the Association's Team Manager for 16 years. He is succeeded by Karen Archenoul.

At this week's AGM, it was also announced that Matt Bowen would become Treasurer following Rick Denton's departure after six years of service.

There are two new additions to the board in the form of Jane Le Tissier and Sue Naftel.

Mr Marley paid tribute to the outgoing board members.

He said: "Thanks to Brian and Rick for their many years of service and invaluable support for the board but also for Team Guernsey.

"They're certainly leaving on a high after the incredible success of hosting the Games in Guernsey last summer.

"I’m looking forward to working with the new Board as we prepare for the Games again next year."

The next Island Games will take place in Orkney between 12 and 18 July 2025.

The competition will feature archery, athletics, badminton, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, lawn bowls, sailing, clay shooting, squash, swimming and triathlon.