With a sharp rise in measles cases in the UK, Guernsey and Jersey have encouraged parents to check their children are up to date with their MMR vaccinations.

N ew figures show that measles cases in London have nearly trebled in a year.

Both Bailiwicks described the vaccination uptake in the islands as "high", and are reassuring people that they have received no recorded cases.

The last confirmed case of measles in Jersey was 2019, and was in 2012 in Guernsey.

Alex Hawkins-Drew, Guernsey's Associate Director of Public Health, said: "We are pleased with our current vaccination rates for MMR locally.

" However, we know that some families have chosen not to have their children vaccinated against measles and we would like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage them to take up this offer.

Professor Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health, agreed: "It is vital that all children are fully protected as measles is an unpleasant illness ... I urge all parents to make sure their children are as protected as possible".

Anyone wanting to receive the vaccine should contact their GP.