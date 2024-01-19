Play Brightcove video

Rory O'Regan spoke to islanders about plans to build an indoor skatepark inside a church in Jersey.

Jersey's vibrant skateboard community is watching on excitedly as plans to convert St Ouen's Methodist Church into an indoor skatepark continue to progress.

Temporary ramps have recently arrived, and although they are not installed yet, it is obvious just how much the island's boarders are looking forward to having an indoor facility which they can use year-round.

One girl, Holly Smith, says: "I think it would be cool because even if it's raining you can still skate because it's not going to affect the ground. It's not going to be all slippery".

Another young skateboarder, Zariah Harvey, added: "You can just do it whenever you want, and never give up, or leave because it's wet".

St Ouen's Methodist Church was built in 1871, but has been used as storage for decades. Credit: ITV Channel

The project, known as Skate Space, has officially received planning permission, with work expected to start once some final paperwork and administrative tasks are completed.

The church was built in 1871 - more than 150 years ago - but has been used as storage for several decades.

It once had the capacity to host more than 800 people, and for that reason, it is important to its members that any future use brings islanders together.

The site's property steward, Hugh Lincé, says: "Clearly it was built for the community and it'll be lovely to see it used for the community rather than just for some individual or commercial or private user".

Much of the motivation behind the project comes from Natalie Mayer, who is determined to create more facilities for Jersey's young people.

She says: "As a parent of a teenager, I've seen how little they've got to do. I see kids hanging out in the foyer of HSBC bank in St Brelade. I just think, they've got nothing else to do.

"What else are they meant to do? So that's a big motivation. Just to provide some place where kids can go. This won't be for everybody, but it'll be for some of them".