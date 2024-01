Police in Guernsey and Jersey are asking islanders to take care on icy roads.

It comes after freezing conditions overnight (19 January 2024).

In Jersey, the police say: "We have had reports of black ice on Beaumont Hill.

"Other areas may have also been affected by the cold weather."

Guernsey Police say: "Until it warms up conditions may remain dangerous in places. Please drive carefully".

