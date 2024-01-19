A Guernsey man who has been jailed twice before for offences relating to indecent images of children has returned to prison. Paul Fox, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images of children.

The island's Royal Court has now jailed Fox for four years and six months.

He was also given a five year extended sentence, a ten year notification period and a ten year sexual offences prevention order.

This means he will be under close police supervision and subject to a long list of requirements for that time - including no contact by any means with anyone under the age of 16.

The indecent images were found on a phone in March 2023 when police visited Fox's flat unannounced.

Using a phone that could connect to the internet breached the conditions of his license. He told police he "knew he'd been stupid but was depressed" and went on the Internet.

Lieutenant Bailiff Russell Finch said the descriptions of the five indecent images of children involved in this case were "unpleasant".

One was a "Category A" image - which is the most serious.

The court heard the 41-year-old has an extensive list of previous convictions and had twice been before Guernsey's Royal Court for similar offences. He was jailed in 2019 for 18 months after having indecent images of children on his phone .

He was also jailed for two years and nine months in 2020 after indecent images of children were found.

In sentencing, Lieutenant Bailiff Russell Finch said to Fox: "You have an unimpressive record ... You were warned if you failed to heed this court you would face the consequences of repeating this disgusting behaviour.

"These aren't victimless crimes but a form of child abuse", the Lieutenant Bailiff concluded.