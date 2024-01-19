Two men who assaulted a man, leaving him unconscious, have been sentenced to four years in prison by Jersey’s Royal Court.

Mark Goodchild, 29, and Addison Mazurke, 37, were found guilty of grave and criminal assault, as well as theft for stealing their victim’s shoes, at a trial last October.

The pair’s opportunistic attack on King Street in St Helier in September 2022, left their victim with multiple injuries, some of which required surgery.

Their victim was left in pain and was unable to work for several months after the assault.

Goodchild and Mazurke pursued their victim before punching him and throwing him to the ground at least five times as he tried to get away from them.

They recorded him on a phone as he lay "helpless and defenceless."

Police praised the victim for his "great level of courage" in coming forward to report the incident.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Caroline Foord, said: "The violent and confrontational behaviour of Mazurke and Goodchild was particularly disturbing, as they found an opportunity to single out an unknown individual, leaving them injured and unconscious on the ground.

" We hope that today’s outcome will help provide the victim with reassurance that we will do everything possible to see offenders such as these being brought to justice."