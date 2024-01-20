French minehunter cancels trip to Guernsey

A French minehunter, FS Sagittaire has cancelled its visit to St Peter Port, Guernsey.

The tripartite class minesweeper along with her 49 crew members were scheduled to stay in Guernsey from Saturday January 20 to Monday January 22.

The ship had to cancel its planned technical pit stop owing to the stormy weather forecast.

Guernsey Ports said: "The crew are disappointed that they have had to cancel and hope to reschedule the visit at a later time in the year.”

FS Sagittaire, which is usually based in Brest the home of the French navy, is no stranger to Guernsey waters.

The ship last berthed in St Peter Port Harbour in September 2023.

With France being a NATO member, the Sagittaire regularly takes part in various training exercises in waters around the UK.