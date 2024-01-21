One of Jersey's largest school uniform providers to close

One of Jersey's biggest school uniform providers is set to close this summer.

JSSK Limited said that with a "heavy heart" it will close on Saturday May 4, after 14 years of trading.

In a statement, the company said the business would no longer be viable without "significant price increases", following the Government's implementation of a new school uniform policy.

The clothing company said it decided to close rather than hike its prices saying this would go against its ethos.

In an attempt to "reduce costs for parents" Education Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner, introduced a new school uniform policy in December 2023.

The new policy limits the number of bespoke uniform items that Government schools can include in their uniform list.

Bespoke items are now limited to five per child, inclusive of PE kit.

JSSK Limited thanked customers for their support over the years and announced that its closing down sale will start at the end of January before finally closing on the 6th of May.