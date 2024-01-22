The boss of Guernsey's only adult literacy charity is calling for more awareness of people who may leave school without the necessary reading skills.

Trevor Wakefield from the Guernsey Adult Literacy Project says support for adults who are not functionally literate lags behind what is available in the UK.

He says: "It's very important. If we're trying to attract high net-worth individuals and businesses to the island, we want a working population that is as well educated as it could possibly be."

The group works closely with Guernsey's Further Education College to help around 100 adults develop their reading and writing ability each year, as well as covering basic numeracy.

The States of Guernsey says on its website that the island is "well-served by adult learning opportunities" and it is "committed to providing all islanders with learning opportunities throughout their lives".