Gambling issues in Guernsey are "likely" to be getting worse, according to the island's Director of Public Health.

It comes as a study, carried out pre-pandemic, found nearly 80% of islanders do some form of the activity.

However, Dr Nicola Brink says the impact of the pandemic, as well as the cost of living, means that figure could now be higher.

The report also assessed gambling rates in the Isle of Man where more than 75% of people said they gambled, and in Britain where the rate was significantly lower at 57%.

The research, carried out by Liverpool John Moores University, argues that those who gamble are more likely to experience ill-health, including higher rates of obesity, addiction and violence.

It found the most popular activity among islanders was the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery, followed by scratch cards.

The report recommends raising awareness of the issues around gambling in schools, introducing more support for those who need help, and considering the introduction of policies that could help vulnerable islanders.