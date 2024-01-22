Police in Guernsey are warning drivers to adhere to the temporary one-way system in place along The Grange in St Peter Port.

It comes as a short video of a car going the wrong way down the road went viral on social media over the weekend.

Police say they'd like to speak to the owner of a red Kia Picanto who was driving along the road at around 3.30 pm on Friday 19 January.

The one-way route has been put in place because of current roadworks and cones have been used to create a safe walking space for pedestrians.

Law enforcement says anyone not adhering to the temporary measures are at risk of receiving a fixed penalty notice.

Anyone with information on Friday's incident is asked to call 01481 222222 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.