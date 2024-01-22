A damning independent review into Jersey's Rheumatology Service has been published by Health and Community Services.

Health and Community Services said it is "inevitable" that some patients "will have been harmed clinically, emotionally and or economically by their earlier diagnosis or treatment".

The Royal College of Physician's review team found that the standard of care in Jersey was "well below what the review team would consider acceptable for a contemporary rheumatological service".

The team said that in some cases there was “no evidence of clinical examination” and “on occasions, an incorrect diagnosis".

The RCP review found that in many cases, the prescription of drugs that are supposed to reduces inflammation, fell outside both UK and European guidance.

Chris Bown, Chief Officer for Health and Community Services said: “What has emerged from the RCP review and our own additional work, is a picture of a rheumatology service that none of us at HCS could be proud of.

"The people of Jersey deserve better, and we are deeply sorry that we did not provide a service that staff, patients and our community could be satisfied with."

The investigation was launched after a junior doctor raised concerns about the service in January 2022.

The junior doctor has since been commended for raising their concerns.