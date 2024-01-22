The owner of a brightly coloured canary bird is being asked to come forward after it was found by staff at a Guernsey law firm.

The GSPCA was first called out on Monday afternoon (22 January) to investigate a stray bird safely captured by employees at Carey Olsen in St Peter Port.

The bird, which has been named Carey, turned out to be a "pinkish colour canary" which is now under the care of the charity.

Anyone with more information should contact the GSPCA on 257261 or email admin@gspca.org.gg.