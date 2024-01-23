The former infrastructure minister who brought a vote of no confidence against Jersey's Chief Minister says he is backing Deputy Lyndon Farnham for the top job.

Deputy Tom Binet says he has chosen to support Deputy Farnham because of a "serious" offer made to "assist him in shaping an improved future for the people of the island".

In a page-long statement, he says the main reason for supporting Deputy Farnham is because he "accepts that the current New Hospital Facilities project is now the only way forward".

He goes on to state that if successful in his bid to become Chief Minister, Deputy Farnham is "extremely keen" for him [Deputy Binet] to "return to the task of completing the project".

With regards to the other two candidates vying for the top job, Deputy Binet says he'd be happy to work with Deputy Gorst as a fellow minister but "would not be prepared to work under his leadership".

He added: "On too many circumstances Deputy Gorst has failed to call things out and deal with them accordingly when he has known them to be wrong, preferring to paper over the cracks."

On Deputy Sam Mezec, Deputy Binet admits the two politicians have a "very sound" relationship but says his views are too "centralist" to work with him in a leadership role.

On Thursday (25 January) Jersey politicians will vote for either Deputy Ian Gorst, Deputy Lyndon Farnham or Deputy Sam Mezec to be the island's next Chief Minister.

ITV News has contacted Deputy Gorst for a response to Deputy Binet's claims.

The statement in full. Credit: Deputy Tom Binet

