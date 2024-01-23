In her spacious office in Broad Street, Deputy Kristina Moore is preparing to leave the island's top job.

After the heated vote of no confidence that forced her out of office, she now has the laborious task of clearing her desk to make way for Jersey's next Chief Minister.

When I ask her what went wrong, she focuses on the assembly that voted against her.

"I do feel that many States members didn't vote necessarily because they have a particular issue with me", she says.

"Many of them had personal issues with other ministers...and some of them also felt aggrieved that they hadn't been included in the Council of Ministers and they wanted to be included".

The starting gun for her political downfall was fired by the constant critic in her government, Deputy Tom Binet, the former Infrastructure Minister.

Now she reveals that she had written a letter firing him but never delivered it, something she thinks was a mistake.

"That was written months ago, but I decided that the right thing for Jersey was to work with him to try and find a way forward".

It was an error that led to her losing her job and the airing of damaging allegations in the States, including that former CEO Suzanne Wylie had been seen leaving the Chief Minister's office in tears.

She continues to argue that they had a "professional working relationship" but when I push her on whether she made her colleague cry she says: "I don't believe that I did, no".

On Thursday, the states will elect a new Chief Minister.

It will be a tight vote that will likely be decided by the views of the minority who are still uncommitted to a candidate.

When I ask if she has any advice for the next leader, she says: "Put Jersey first.. we are living in challenging times.

"It's a complex beast and there will always be something to deal with, but that's really what is so interesting about it."

She has backed Deputy Ian Gorst to be her replacement and tells me she would "very much like to be" part of a future Council of Ministers led by the current Treasury Minister.

He has presented himself as a continuity candidate but, as Kristina Moore prepares to leave office, the question is whether the Assembly wants change.