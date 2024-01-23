St Helier is spreading the love this month with a range of signs carrying different messages of positivity.

The messages read ‘You are so beautiful’ and ‘Love is all around’, and have been dotted around town for islanders to spot.

The manager of St Helier, Connor Burgher, says: "Love St Helier is something we have done for a number of years now. It is loosely pinned around Valentines.

"It is something that is very easy for us to do but has actually such a high impact on people’s mood".

The red and white signs will be scattered around the centre of town until the middle of March.